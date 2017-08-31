Flavor Flav Sues Chuck D & Public Enemy Team For Unpaid Royalties

Flavor Flav wants his money and he wants it now.

The rapper and reality star has reportedly filed a lawsuit against Chuck D and the Public Enemy team for unpaid royalties. Billboard obtained documents filed by Flav’s attorney claim: “Despite Drayton’s position in Public Enemy, the group’s management and related companies have for years attempted to minimize his role in the Public Enemy business, while continuing to rely upon Drayton’s fame and persona to market the brand.”

Flav claims that although he wrote over 50 Public Enemy songs, he hasn’t seen a songwriting royalty check in years. He was also surprised to learn his voice and image were used on a recently released Public Enemy album without his permission.

According to Billboard, court documents read: “On or about June 29, 2017, Drayton was shocked to see that a new ‘Public Enemy’ album was being released, and his image was being used in multiple media outlets to promote the album. He had never heard of the album, nor heard any of the final mixes.” “Flavor Flav also claims he has not been compensated for Public Enemy merchandise sold with his name and image, and that such deals have been made without his consent. The lawsuit states payments ‘have diminished to almost nothing, and Drayton has been refused accountings, even on the items bearing his likeness.”

Eastlink Productions, producer Gary “G-Wiz” Rinaldo, SLAMjamz Records, Reach Music Publishing, Inc., Carlton Ridenhour (Chuck D), Sounddome Entertainment, Inc., manager Clifton “Greg” Johnson and Xecutive Entertainment are all reportedly named as defendants in the lawsuit. We will continue to keep you updated as more information surfaces.