Safaree Reveals If He’s Heard From Nicki Minaj Since His Uncle Was Murdered

Safaree Samuels is usually all smiles despite whatever obstacle is thrown at him, but the rapper’s latest heartbreak was just too much for him to bare.

SB’s uncle Vincent Roper was stabbed to death at his home in Palmdale, California last week. In an emotional video, Safaree says that he and his mom’s brother were super close and even dished on the time his uncle lived with him and ex-girlfriend Nicki Minaj.

He told TMZ, “When me and Nicki were together, he use to be at the house cooking, cleaning and stuff like that for us. He was my only uncle that I had out here.” As for whether or not he’s spoken to his famous ex since his uncle’s passing, Safaree said “I haven’t heard anything from Nicki since it happened. I just…i don’t know.”

Nicki did however tweet a cryptic tear drop emoji on Wednesday — the day that she reportedly found out about the murder— leading people to believe that was her way of addressing the situation.

