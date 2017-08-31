You Won’t Believe Why The Game Is Being Sued Now

The Game has been staying out of trouble since his November 2016 sexual assault lawsuit — but the drama-free life didn’t last too long.

According to TMZ, the Compton emcee is being sued by the owner of Big D’s Burgers for $8,500 worth of unpaid catering services for a Fourth of July party. Big D’s rep says Game hired the restaurant on two separate occasions and each time he paid with cash. However, the rep claims that Game requested food for up to 250 partygoers but about 450 people showed up, forcing Big D’s to make a food run.

But it didn’t stop there. Big D’s rep added that he was told to also grab booze and cleaning supplies, which wasn’t part of the deal but he agreed to buy them. When it came time to pay Big D’s, the rep says Game promised to wire the money the next day and he never did.

Meanwhile, the the California rapper says the accusations are totally false. Game’s manager, Wack 100, told TMZ that the rapper never had a contract with Big D’s and says they thought the company catered the party for free.

Looks like there will be more beef than Big D’s burgers between the two parties until the matter is settled in court.