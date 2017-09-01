5 Facts That Prove Power Is One Of The Best Shows On TV

With the season finale of Power fast approaching, we wanted to take a look at 5 reasons we think Power is one of the best shows on Sunday night television.

1. Power reportedly earned 1.9 million viewers for the second to last episode of the season.

2. The last episode saw a rise of 13% in viewers since the season four premiere.

3. The final three episodes of Power’s fourth season were leaked online due to a breach of the press screening room.

4. The potential culprit streamed the final episodes from a cracked iPhone and then posted the videos he filmed onto his Facebook page.

5. 2,026,031 people like Powers Facebook page and the season finale promo video has been viewed 2.4 million times

Hats off to the Power team for such a great show!!

