Amber Rose Surprises 21 Savage With $50K Promise Ring

Source: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Getty

Via | HipHopDX

After showing up arm-in-arm on the red carpet at Sunday’s (August 27) MTV Video Music Awards, 21 Savage and Amber Rose have evidently taken things up another notch. According to an Instagram post by IF & Co. jewelry, the Slut Walk spearhead recently purchased a flashy promise ring for the Issa Album rapper (and current boyfriend) prior to the VMA ceremony.

Featuring 1,100 diamonds and red rubies spelling out “LOYALTY 21,” the ring reportedly set Rose back $50,000.

“Custom 18k White Gold ‘LOYALTY 21’ Eternity Ring Fully Iced With Our Prestigious White Diamonds Mix And Natural Red Rubies,” the caption read.


