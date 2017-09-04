Did Nicki Minaj Come For Cardi B On Diss Track???

Here’s a little tea to quench your thirst this Labor Day Weekend. Nicki Minaj is apparently BIG MAD, that Cardi B was kickin’ it with her friend Queen Bey at the Made In America Festival Saturday. Cardi B posted pics of her and the Queen chopping it up and moments later, Nicki posted a video promoting her verse on London On Da Track’s “No Flag” single.

Now, Nicki says it’s no shade, she wrote the song months ago, however, the lyrics seem to mirror a certain someone’s #3 song on the Hot 100 *clears throat*

She starts off saying ““Lil b*** I heard the labels trying to make another me, everything you getting lil hoe is cuz of me,” raps Nicki. “I ain’t f**** with you sis, we ain’t with that incest. Yes, I am Queen, I’m trying to find the princess.”

Ya’ll think Nicki is coming for Cardi B? Or are we trippin?

