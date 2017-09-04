Lil Wayne Reportedly Hospitalized For Seizures

Health issues continue to follow rapper Lil Wayne.
Weezy was hospitalized in Chicago after being found unresponsive in his hotel room after suffering a seizure. He reportedly suffered another seizure at the hospital. Wayne and his team tried to get him discharged late Sunday so he could board a flight to Las Vegas for a performance but officials denied the request.
Wayne reportedly suffers from epilepsy and seizures have plagued the rapper for years.
We wish Wayne well on a speedy recovery.
Source: TMZ
