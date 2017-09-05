Gary’s Tea: Why Did Amber Rose By 21 Savage A Ring? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Amber Rose and 21 Savage‘s romance has been heating up since they first got together earlier this year. Since they went public with their union, Amber has been quoted talking about marriage, making it quite clear that it’s a possibility for the love birds. Recently, she bought 21 Savage a promise ring.

The $50,000 ring with diamonds was not an engagement ring, but clearly a sign that such a step may not be far off. Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this clip from Gary’s Tea on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

