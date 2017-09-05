The Bald & Beautiful: Sanaa Lathan Shaves Her Head

Sanaa Lathan revealed her recently shaved head on Instagram. The actress is gearing up for a role in the highly anticipated novel-turned-film Nappily Ever After.
Sanaa has been keeping us up-to-date with her hair changes on the gram and recently colored her hair blonde.
It looks like Sanaa is trying out method acting. The Trisha Thomas novel is about a woman who goes through a life crisis. She cuts off all her hair, breaks up with her boyfriend and quits her job. And there you guessed it, she wound up nappily ever after.
RELATED STORIES:
Sanaa Lathan And Mack Wilds Have Fun With Our Favorite Snapchat Filter
Sanaa Lathan Stuns At Premiere Of FOX Drama ‘Shots Fired’
Also On Hot 96.3:
comments – Add Yours