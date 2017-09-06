Entertainment
#BlackLove: Russell Wilson Shuts Down A Museum For Special Date Night With Ciara

The NFL quarterback and beautiful singer continue to be the embodiment of relationship goals.

Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Sports Awards 2016 - Roaming Show

Source: Kevin Mazur/KCSports2016 / Getty

Happy wife? Happy life!

This seems to be Russell Wilson’s motto when it comes to his beautiful spouse Ciara.

The Seattle Seahawks quarterback pulled out all the stops when he recently bought out a local museum for a private date night with his love. Apparently, the Seattle Art Museum’s “Infinity Mirrors” exhibit was the  sold-out thing to thing to see this summer. So instead of waiting in a long line or risking not being able to get in, Wilson decided to buy out the whole building so the loving couple could have their own exclusive access to the interactive exhibit.

Ciara took to Instagram to show her gratitude to her hubby for his grand gesture of romance.

“When Ya Man Shuts Down The Museum For #DateNight… Still Got My Head Spinnin,” the singer and model wrote.

A post shared by Ciara (@ciara) on

 

Lounging!

 

Admiring his love!

She shuts down the museum. @Ciara #DateNight

A post shared by Russell Wilson (@dangerusswilson) on

 

Werk it!

LOVE. Dot. Dot. Dot #YayoiKusama

A post shared by Ciara (@ciara) on

 

Silly!

Aye…Pops 2 Infinity ☺️ 💃🏽

A post shared by Ciara (@ciara) on

 

We just love how Russell stays trying to keep the flame burning!

