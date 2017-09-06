Entertainment
Lil Wayne Will Need Two Weeks To Recover From Seizures

A lack of rest could be hurting the praised rapper.

It appears Lil Wayne will have to take things slow following his seizure episode this past Sunday. TMZ reports that Weezy is out of the hospital, but was instructed to take two weeks off for recovery.

Sources close to Wayne told TMZ that his super busy schedule and lack of sleep contributed to his seizures. The sources say they had nothing to do with Wayne’s habit of sipping lean.

Source say Wayne, who’s epileptic, was going out after shows and then straight to the studio. Now, the acclaimed rapper is advised to not overdo it on tour and he must take two weeks off to get some rest. His next show will be September 23 and sources say he will be there to perform.

 

