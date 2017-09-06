Usher’s Accuser Claims She Has A Sex Tape With Him?

Quantasia Sharpton just won’t let up when it comes to her accusations against Usher.

The young lady has been scrutinized, attacked and exposed — yet she continues to thrust herself in the spotlight just to slander the singer’s name. After accusing Usher of exposing her to herpes, Sharpton is now alleging that there’s a sex tape and surveillance footage from that night placing him at her hotel.

The 21-year-old accuser told YouTube vlogger Miss Jacob Kohinoor that she filmed her sex act with Usher and that he was well aware that he was being recorded. According to Sharpton, her infamous lawyer, Lisa Bloom, is attempting to subpoena hotel surveillance video which she claims shows Usher going to her hotel room in 2014.



You may recall that a former employee of the hotel claims they saw Usher in the Days Inn lobby in Atlantic City where Quantasia allegedly came down and took him up to her room a little after midnight. Of course Usher is denying the scandalous claims, but he may have to come harder at the rate that Quantasia is going.

Who do you believe?