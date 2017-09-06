Does Tyga Have A ‘Singing’ Album On The Way?

Tyga is not a newbie at all when it comes to trolling the Internet.
He’s so good at it that it’s hard to determine whether or not his latest social media stunt is fact or fiction. On Tuesday, Kylie Jenner’s ex filmed himself singing along to a couple of ’90s R&B hits, including Donell Jones’ “Where I Wanna Be” and Usher’s “Nice & Slow.”
The difference between T-Raw’s other trolling videos and his most recent one is that the rapper seemed to be completely serious. The awkward clips seemed to be all fun and games until Tyga tweeted:
Of course, the Internet didn’t hold back from dragging the “Rack City” emcee:
Are you here for a Tyga ballad?
