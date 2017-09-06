NFL Star Michael Bennett Says Cops Threatened Him For ‘Being A Black Man’

Michael Bennett set the Internet on fire after blasting the Las Vegas police for threatening him because he’s Black.

The Seattle Seahawks star posted a letter on Twitter explaining the shocking incident, which took place in Vegas the night of the Mayweather and McGregor fight. Bennett claims he was heading back to his hotel after the fight when he heard gunshots. He ran for safety and cops stopped him “for doing nothing more than simply being a Black man in the wrong place at the wrong time,” before they ordered him to the ground. Bennett added that one cop told him that if he moved he would “blow my f***ing head off.”

Bennett claims another officer put his knee in his back, making it hard for him to breathe. He was then cuffed so tightly that his fingers went numb. See the powerful letter below:

Colin Kaepernick, who knows a thing or two about being singled out because of color, spoke out shortly after Bennett posted his letter.

This violation that happened against my Brother Michael Bennett is disgusting and unjust. I stand with Michael and I stand with the people. pic.twitter.com/TqXFiso6lk — Colin Kaepernick (@Kaepernick7) September 6, 2017

You may recall that Bennett supported Kaepernick by sitting out during the National Anthem last NFL season. Michael says his most recent incident made him even more confident in his decision to protest.