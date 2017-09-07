There Was A Tiger Running The Streets Of Atlanta And It Was Terrifying

A Bengal tiger was found wandering around the metro Atlanta earlier this week and it terrified and entire community.

___

Officials say the tiger had escaped from its cage while it was being transported from Tampa, Florida, to Memphis, Tennessee. Frightened residents called the police after the tiger was seen roaming through area near Interstate 75 and Jodeco Road in the metro Atlanta county. The female tiger even attacked a dog before it was shot dead by police.

___

The Latest Music, Celebrities and Interviews:

Sign Up For Our Newsletter! Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Also On Hot 96.3: