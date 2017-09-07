National
There Was A Tiger Running The Streets Of Atlanta And It Was Terrifying

Newborn Amur Tiger Babies At Hamburg Zoo

Source: Christian Augustin / Getty

A Bengal tiger was found wandering around the metro Atlanta earlier this week and it terrified and entire community.

Officials say the tiger had escaped from its cage while it was being transported from Tampa, Florida, to Memphis, Tennessee. Frightened residents called the police after the tiger was seen roaming through area near Interstate 75 and Jodeco Road in the metro Atlanta county. The female tiger even attacked a dog before it was shot dead by police.

