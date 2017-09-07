Moses Sumney: The Man Who Denounces Romance & Embraces Solitude

Moses Sumney first debut on the music scene with his EP Mid-City Island in 2014; making it very clear that his songwriting skills are impeccable. The four track EP was made on his bedroom floor; laying the very foundation not only for his follow-up single that was released by Chris Taylor’s label Terrible Records but for his 2015 refined EP entitled Lamentations. Embarking on his electronic soul song style, his fan base grew tremendously. Moses appeared on Solange Knowles’s Mad, as well as supporting James Blake and Sufjan Stevens.

On September 22nd Sumney will be releasing his most complex project called Jagjaguwar. According to Fader.com. Jagjauwar was created over the course of the 3 years of traveling the world. For this particular project, fans can experience for the first time Sumney’s own production. The project derived from the term Aromanticism: the inability to experience romantic love. Sumney states that he was present in some of his prior relationships but he states that he was not in love and unable to reciprocate the action and emotions that were required.

Nevertheless, Moses Sumney displays the longing for being in love but the acknowledgment of loneliness and what it can bring, but it can be something beautiful.

Check out clips from Moses Sumny EP Lamentations:

