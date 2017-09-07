Gucci Mane’s Wedding Invitations Cost $1K A Pop

Rapper Gucci Mane and his ride or die bride Keyshia Ka’oir are set to walk down the aisle this fall. In preparation for the million dollar wedding, the couple sent out wedding invites costing $1k each!

Each invite is a mirror-like booklet decorated with Swarovski crystals inside. TMZ reports the beautiful invitations put a $50k dent in their budget.

#CatchTheTea Check out Gucci Mane be Keyshia's wedding invitations spillinthetea.com #keyshiakaoir #GucciMane A post shared by A Tru Lady (@suchalady.85) on Sep 6, 2017 at 11:00am PDT

The expensive invites are fitting for their star-studded guest list, which is said to include Drake, Rihanna, Pharrell, Diddy, Solange and The Weeknd.

The extravaganza will be filmed as a part of a BET Special. The pair will be married in downtown Miami at the Four Seasons.

