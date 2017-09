We all know Diddy and Cassie has been together for a while now with pictures of rings and rumors of engagements, well I wonder if Cassie put an end to speculation?

Well Cassie took to Instagram and posted a picture with a huge rock on her finger with the caption stating:

“Did I make it obvious? Did I make it Clear”

What's tea, #Cassie?! Is that a diamond ring or a ring with diamonds? 👀👀 A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Sep 7, 2017 at 8:20am PDT

We need answers Diddy!!!

Also On Hot 96.3: