50 Cent And His Oldest Son, Marquise Are Still At Odds?

Yesterday, 50 cent took to Instagram to show off his 12-year old Son on his first day of school with caption stating:
“My other little guy Davian is gifted he is 12, today is his first day at Hunter College. Smh Smart Kid.#50centralbet“
In the comments a fan asked Fif how many kids he had he commented:
“Just two. I have no relationship with Shaniqua’s son.”, which was directed towards his eldest son Marquise Jackson. Of course Shaniqua caught wind of the comment and responded
“Mood: Sometimes all you can do is pray for the foolish and then laugh at how silly this weak n**** is”.
When will we learn social media is not the place?
Also On Hot 96.3:
comments – Add Yours