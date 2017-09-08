Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

50 Cent And His Oldest Son, Marquise Are Still At Odds?

Ricky Smiley Morning Show
Leave a comment

 

57th Monte Carlo TV Festival : Day 5

Source: Pascal Le Segretain / Getty

Yesterday, 50 cent took to Instagram to show off his 12-year old Son on his first day of school with caption stating:

“My other little guy Davian is gifted he is 12, today is his first day at Hunter College. Smh Smart Kid.#50centralbet

In the comments a fan asked Fif how many kids he had he commented:

“Just two. I have no relationship with Shaniqua’s son.”, which was directed towards his eldest son Marquise Jackson.  Of course Shaniqua caught wind of the comment and responded

“Mood: Sometimes all you can do is pray for the foolish and then laugh at how silly this weak n**** is”. 

When will we learn social media is not the place?

Also On Hot 96.3:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Photos