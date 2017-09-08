Music
Home > Music

Lil Wayne Reportedly Refusing To Rest After Multiple Seizures

He is going against doctor's orders.

indyhiphop Staff
Leave a comment
2016 Budweiser Made in America Festival - Day 1

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

Weezy F. Baby, and the F is for “forget sleep,” because Lil Wayne reportedly refuses to rest despite his recent health scare.

Earlier this week, news broke that Wayne was rushed to the hospital after having multiple seizures. The week isn’t even over yet and the rapper is back to doing what he does best — working in the studio.

Weezy’s manager Cortez Bryant told TMZ, “He’s good, man. I tell him that all the time but I don’t think that’s gonna work. He’s a workaholic. That’s what got him to where he is now. He’s in the studio all the time, trying to make music, get through this situation, and give his fans what they need.”

As for whether or not Wayne’s constant seizures are related to his affinity for lean, Cortez said, “He’s an epileptic. That’s the reality of it. It’s something that we know we’re gonna have to deal with for the rest of his life. You know, we just make sure that you gotta pop your meds and try to force him to get some rest, but sometimes he doesn’t do that, but it’s not gonna hinder us or stop us.”


No word on if Wayne completely skipped the doctor’s orders to get rest — but judging by the fact that he’s already in the studio, his love for the music comes before everything.

Stay well, Weezy.

Lil Wayne

14 Hysterical Twitter Reactions To Lil Wayne's Black Lives Matter Comments

1 photos Launch gallery

14 Hysterical Twitter Reactions To Lil Wayne's Black Lives Matter Comments

Continue reading 14 Hysterical Twitter Reactions To Lil Wayne’s Black Lives Matter Comments

14 Hysterical Twitter Reactions To Lil Wayne's Black Lives Matter Comments

Lil Wayne recently sat down for an interview with Nightline and got very candid regarding his thoughts on the Black Lives Matter movement. Initially, he said that it "sounds weird," because he didn't know "you put a name on" what happened. He went on to say, "It's not a name. It's not 'whatever, whatever.' It's somebody got shot for a fucked up reason." When asked if he felt connected to the movement at all, he said this (among other things), "I don't feel connected to a damn thing that ain't got nothing to do with me." Check out Twitter's savage reaction to Weezy's comments in the accompanying gallery.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Photos