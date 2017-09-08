Lawyer Lisa Bloom Confirms That Quantasia Sharpton Made Up Usher Sex Tape Story

A couple of days ago Quantasia claimed that hat she let Usher smash her raw at the Days Inn back in 2014 on camera.

However, it looks like she completely lied and there’s no tape after all.

TMZ got in touch with Quantasia’s thirsty lawyer Lisa Bloom, who confirmed that Quantasia was “confused” when she made the statements, because there simply is no tape.

Bloom claims there may be hotel lobby footage, but it’s not a guarantee.