Ray J., K. Michelle And More To Star In Hip Hop Inspired Musical

Find out who else is part of the star-studded cast.

VH1 Big In 2015 With Entertainment Weekly Awards - Arrivals

Source: Steve Granitz / Getty

Hip hop has gone Broadway — and no, we don’t mean Hamilton.

According to reports, Ray J, K. Michelle and more will star in Thugs And The Women Who Love ‘Em, a hip hop musical inspired by  Wahida Clark’s 2005 book Thugs and the Women Who Love Them, which was a New York Times bestseller.

Jamal Woolard, Boosie Badazz, Lyfe Jennings and Karlie Redd will also be apart of the star-studded cast, which is scheduled to tour nationally this Fall. The play will be produced by legendary theater producer Melvin Childs and directed by Zadia Ife. As for the music part of the musical, it will feature existing songs from each of the artists in the cast.

The stage production tells the story of four Black sister-friends who will be asked to choose between the men they love and the life they want.

Thugs And The Women Who Love ‘Em debuts in Oakland, California on October 3rd. Check out the list of tour dates here.

 

