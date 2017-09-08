Happy Birthday, Wiz Khalifa! A Look At His Best Daddy Moments With Sebastian

After splitting with Amber Rose in 2014, Wiz Khalifa went from Zaddy to just being Sebastian‘s daddy. Despite the very public break up, Wiz made sure that his duties as a father would be his main priority — and so far, he hasn’t missed a beat.

Even Amber praised her ex’s parenting skill and admitted that Wiz is a fun parent, compared to her. In honor of the rapper’s, 30th birthday, check out some adorable photos of him on daddy duty:

Party patrol 🎉 A post shared by Wiz Khalifa (@wizkhalifa) on Aug 6, 2017 at 9:40pm PDT

Today was most certainly all about this young man #legoland A post shared by Wiz Khalifa (@wizkhalifa) on Aug 6, 2017 at 9:31pm PDT

The duo that plays together, stays together.

A post shared by Wiz Khalifa (@wizkhalifa) on Jul 25, 2017 at 1:45am PDT

Best buds.

Hope everdays like this. #gang A post shared by Wiz Khalifa (@wizkhalifa) on Jul 24, 2017 at 11:48pm PDT

All smiles, always.

Man of the hour. #Bash A post shared by Wiz Khalifa (@wizkhalifa) on Jun 8, 2017 at 9:34pm PDT

Cam and Bash take on the world.

I shoulda known he was gonna choke me out if i taught him that. A post shared by Wiz Khalifa (@wizkhalifa) on May 27, 2017 at 12:07am PDT

Love like no other.

Thanks @Airbnb for the gift of this amazing home in the desert for me and my family during the festival. A post shared by Wiz Khalifa (@wizkhalifa) on Apr 17, 2017 at 10:32am PDT

My ride or die. A post shared by Wiz Khalifa (@wizkhalifa) on Apr 16, 2017 at 6:12pm PDT

Lougin’.

Wiz Khalifa の息子

Sebastian 可愛すぎる🤦‍♀️❤️ pic.twitter.com/C1XhQVqKaX — 村山あやな (@Aya_Jus_0301) August 29, 2017

Music is a universal language.

Happy Birthday, Wiz!