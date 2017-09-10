Sommore Came For Cardi B On Instagram, Got Dragged In The Process

Whatever you may think about Cardi B, it’s probably best to keep the negativity off social media if you don’t want her loyal fans to drag you to hell and back.

This is an important lesson that comedienne Sommore recently learned when she was accused of throwing shade at the “Bodak Yellow” rapper on Instagram. She recently posted a Cardi B video on her page with the following caption: “Just cause you busy don’t mean your winning….You better be reading ya paper work!”

Just cause you busy don't mean your winning…. You better be reading ya paper work! #Chandelierovahere A post shared by sommore (@sommore) on Sep 7, 2017 at 8:01pm PDT

Huh?

Clearly, this unnecessary and out of nowhere shade didn’t sit to too well with the rapper’s own B-hive.

“Sound like a old hater. #tired #old #thrifty,” wrote one in the comments section.

“You are MAD PETTY to take the time out to post such negativity…shame on you for bashing another female,” added another. “You’re disgusting.”

I'm weak they going in on Sommore pic.twitter.com/PKAddcaxmq — I AM (@MAMA_NISHIA) September 8, 2017

Sommore, the long-lost less successful sister of Nia Long, and comedienne that has had the same act for 30 yrs came for Cardi B, randomly. — BigFineStacy (@Chillselda) September 8, 2017

WELP!

Guess Cardi B got whiff of what was going on and clapped all the way back, writing that overcoming adversity is winning.

“Coming from nothing isn’t winning, doing everything they said I couldn’t because of my stripper past isn’t winning, taking care of my family isn’t winning, reaching the top of the billboard charts when everybody said NO isn’t winning??? If this ain’t winning sis you tell me what is!! I know you must be so busy and overbooked that finding the time to give me “advice” was hard!! But I talk to Christ and my mother everyday and I don’t need it!!”

PREACH!

After all the backlash, Sommore tried to set the record straight about her post.

She wrote in part, “Let’s be clear that I am a grown woman and don’t owe anyone an explanation as to my actions. My post was not directed to Cardi B. I’m a fan of her music and thoroughly respect her hustle. I’m a chandelier and chandelier status is where I live.”

Ok…but why did you post that caption with a clip of Cardi B if it wasn’t about her? Just asking for a friend.

BEAUTIES: What do you think? Was Sommore being shady or was this all just a misunderstanding?

