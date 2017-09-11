Celebrity Sightings in New York City - September 14, 2016

Celebrity Sightings in New York City – September 14, 2016

Photo by Celebrity Sightings in New York City - September 14, 2016

Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

Kim Kardashian Responds To Surrogate Rumours

indyhiphop Staff
Leave a comment
Celebrity Sightings in New York City - February 14, 2017

Source: Brazil Photo Press/CON / Getty

Via | HipHopDX

Kanye West and wife Kim Kardashian were in the Big Apple over the weekend for New York City Fashion Week. On Friday (September 8), E! News caught up with the reality television queen to addresses recent reports she and West were having a baby via surrogate.

While she didn’t emphatically deny it, the 36-year-old mother of two also didn’t affirm it.

“I’ve definitely seen a lot of things; we’ve never confirmed anything,” Kardashian told E! News. “I think when we’re ready to talk about it, we will, and I think it’s super invasive when people are just …

Finish this story [here]

 

Also On Hot 96.3:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Photos