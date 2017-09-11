Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

Blac Chyna Cops a New Bentley Truck [VIDEO]

Ricky Smiley Morning Show
Leave a comment
The 2017 MAXIM Hot 100 Party - Arrivals

Source: Paul Archuleta / Getty

Blac Chyna just copped a new Bentley truck…

Bentley Truck 🏆

A post shared by Blac Chyna (@blacchyna) on

😍

A post shared by Blac Chyna (@blacchyna) on

So…This Is Blac Chyna’s Side Piece Rarri True

16 photos Launch gallery

So…This Is Blac Chyna’s Side Piece Rarri True

Continue reading So…This Is Blac Chyna’s Side Piece Rarri True

So…This Is Blac Chyna’s Side Piece Rarri True

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Photos