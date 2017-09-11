Team Petty: Here’s Why Tyrese Slammed Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson

Source: Getty
always aims for petty — he is quick to “expose” someone, whether it is Tyrese Ginuwine or Tank. Why not keep things off social media? Well, here is Tyrese’s latest target.
His
Fast & Furious co-star, , is the latest victim of Black Ty’s Internet wrath. On Sunday, after The Rock posted a photo on Instagram giving himself a pat on the back for getting things done, Tyrese slid in his comments to address an issue. Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson
Apparently, the co-stars had a talk about the former wrestler doing spin-off of his
Furious character, Luke Hobbs, and how it wouldn’t be in the best interest of the F&F family. Tyrese also made it known that the only reason he went off in the comments is because The Rock isn’t responding to his text messages. Ouch. See below:
The Rock has yet to respond to Tyrese, but it should ultimately be up to
Fast & Furious fans to decide if they want a Hobbs movie. Are you here for it?
The Cast Of "The Fast & The Furious" Franchise: Then & Now
1. "The Fast and the Furious" Cast. (2001)
2. Paul Walker and Vin Diesel in "The Fast and the Furious." (2001)
3. Vin Diesel and Paul Walker in "The Fast and the Furious." (2001)
4. Paul Walker at "The Fast and the Furious" movie screening. (2001)
5. Paul Walker at the "Fast & Furious 6" world premiere. (2013)
6. Michelle Rodriguez at "The Fast and the Furious" movie screening. (2001)
7. Michelle Rodriguez at the "Furious 7" premiere. (2015)
8. Vin Diesel at "The Fast and the Furious" movie premiere. (2001)
9. Vin Diesel at the "Furious 7" premiere. (2015)
10. Jordana Brewster at "The Fast and the Furious" movie premiere. (2001)
11. Jordana Brewster at the "Furious 7" premiere. (2015)
12. "The Fast and the Furious" movie premiere. (2001)
13. "The Fast and the Furious" movie premiere. (2001)
14. Chris "Ludacris" Bridges at the premiere of "2 Fast 2 Furious." (2003)
15. Ludacris and his pregnant wife Eudoxie Mbouguiengue at the "Furious 7" premiere. (2015)
16. Tyrese and Paul Walker at the premiere of "2 Fast 2 Furious." (2003)
17. Tyrese Gibson at the "Furious 7" premiere. (2015)
18. The "2 Fast 2 Furious" premiere. (2003)
19. Bow Wow at the premiere of "The Fast and the Furious 3: Tokyo Drift." (2006)
20. Shad Moss and fiancee Erica Mena at the "Furious 7" premiere. (2015)
21. Sung Kang and Nathalie Kelley at the premiere of "The Fast and the Furious 3: Tokyo Drift." (2006)
22. Sung Kang at the "Furious 7" premiere.
23. "The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift" premiere. (2006)
24. Gal Gadot at the premiere of "Fast & Furious." (2009)
25. Gal Gadot at the "Fast & Furious 6" premiere. (2013)
26. The "Fast & Furious" premiere. (2009)
27. Elsa Pataky at the premiere of "Fast Five." (2011)
28. Elsa Pataky at the "Furious 7" premiere. (2013)
29. Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson at the premiere of "Fast 5." (2011)
30. Dwayne Johnson at the "Furious 7" premiere. (2015)
31. The cast of "Fast Five" (2011)
32. The "Fast & Furious 6" premiere. (2013)
33. The cast of "Fast & Furious 6." (2013)
34. The ladies of "Fast & Furious 6." (2013)
35. Nathalie Emmanuel at the "Furious 7" premiere. (2015)
36. UFC fighter Ronda Rousey at the "Furious 7" premiere. (2015)
37. The cast of "Furious 7" at Vin Diesel's hand and footprint ceremony in Hollywood. (2015)
