Nicki Minaj Blasts Designers For Exploiting Black Culture

When things don’t turn out the way Nicki Minaj wants, you can be sure she’ll let the Barbs (and anyone else who will listen!) know.

During the heart of New York Fashion Week, the Queens beauty decided to say what’s on her heart and blasts designers for not only exploiting Black culture, but also refusing to include Black people in their shows.

After hitting the stage at the Phillip Plein after show party with Rae Sremmurd, 21 Savage and Yo Gotti, Nicki said to the crowd, “Thank you, Philipp Plein, for including our culture. Designers get really big and really rich off of our culture, and then you don’t see a motherf***er that look anything like us in the front row half the time. So let’s make some noise for Philipp Plein tonight.” See below:

You may recall that Onika called out another designer earlier this year for ignoring a “Lil Black girl” who inspires him. Back in February, she blasted Giuseppe Zanotti for refusing to take her call about a potential business partnership.

In other words, Nicki wants to know, “Fashion Industry, What’s good?!” There has been a drastic increase of diversity in the fashion world, but according to the Nickster, we still have a long way to go.