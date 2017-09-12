Issa Rae Is The New Face of CoverGirl

Yes, you heard right! The second season of Insecure may have ended, but that won’t be the last we see from Issa Rae.

The Insecure star confirmed on her social media pages Tuesday (Sept. 12) that she will be collaborating with the iconic makeup line for their upcoming campaign.

“In all my awkward, black years I never imagined I’d be a @COVERGIRL! SO honored & SO excited,” she wrote. She joins the likes of Rihanna, Zendaya, Queen Latifah and more gorgeous women of color who have collaborated with the line.

