Who’s Hot In The Community June Winner: DeLisa Jones

Who’s Hot in the Community is all about highlighting someone who is doing great things in a school to lead and inspire in our community.

That special someone, could be a teacher, student or volunteer and for the month of June, our Who’s Hot in the Community winner, is DeLisa Jones.

Jones was nominated for being a phenomenal teacher and leader at IMSA West. Since, joining IMSA West, she has implemented programs to bring awareness to students about being drug-free and the importance of being surrounded by others who choose a drug free lifestyle.

Plus, she knows the importance of building relationships with students and their families, which is one of the reasons why every year she hosts a Mother’s Day and Father’s Day program which empowers and motivates males and females along with their mentors.

Watch her full interview with Hot 96.3’s own B-Swift above! If you know someone who is doing great things in a school to lead and inspire in our community? Click Here to to nominate them for Who’s Hot In The Community with B-Swift!

Also On Hot 96.3: