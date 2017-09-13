T.I. Has Something To Say About Wendy Williams’ Bikini Body Getting Dragged On Twitter

T.I. is usually not one to hold back on his opinion. This week, he’s lending his voice to another pressing topic — Wendy Williams’ bikini body.

Wendy was in Barbados enjoying the beach life in a two piece bikini. Sounds fun, right? Not to Twitter. Folks dragged her across the Barbados sand.

Now, T.I. is coming to Wendy’s defense — we think. First he starts off by praising Wendy’s career despite her history of talking about pretty much anyone. “Ok now as much sh*t as this sister talk about people… (Myself included) I know what y’all expect,” he started. “But I’m not gon do the obvious & fye her ass up. NOPE!!! I’m gon be respectful because regardless of her flaws she’s still a independent black business woman that’s had to fight her way through life to get where she is. JUST LIKE THE PEOPLE SHE JUDGES DAILY!!!”

Tip then said he hopes Wendy might take this as a learning moment to treat others the way she wants to be treated. “Let’s see if the power of mercy moves her heart to not be so malicious & vindictive in the future when she’s speaking on the lives of other strangers when they’re going through their own PERSONAL tough times. That’s my approach… let’s see.” You can check out T.I.’s words below.

Williams’ talk show comes back for another season on Monday, September 18. Will this be at the front of her Hot Topics list? We’ll see!

Also On Hot 96.3: