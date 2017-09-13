Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

Chloe x Halle’s Cover Of ‘Bodak Yellow’ Is All You Need To See Today [VIDEO]

This is gold.

indyhiphop Staff
Leave a comment

You know your song is a hit when Beyoncé proteges  decide to cover it.

On Tuesday,Parkwood artists  Chloe x Halle took to Instagram to share their version of Cardi B‘s “Bodak Yellow”, a.k.a. the song of the summer. The sister-duo switched things up a bit and rocked an acoustic version of the club banger, even adding a little harmony into the mix. Of course, since they’re proteges of the queen Bey, they kept it classy and creatively skipped over the curse words in the song  — and there are many.

Chloe x Halle definitely made a name for themselves when it comes to covering hit records. These are the same ladies that gave Kendrick Lamar’s “Humble” a nice harmonic makeover.

Catch Chloe x Halle make their acting debut in 2018 on Grown-ish, the upcoming Black-ish spin-off that focuses on Yara Shahidi‘s character Zoey during her time at college.

Check out the adorable video above.

The Blonds - Front Row & Backstage - Spring 2016 MADE Fashion Week

10 Photos That Prove Cardi B Had The Ultimate Glo' Up

7 photos Launch gallery

10 Photos That Prove Cardi B Had The Ultimate Glo' Up

Continue reading 10 Photos That Prove Cardi B Had The Ultimate Glo’ Up

10 Photos That Prove Cardi B Had The Ultimate Glo' Up

Cardi B recently announced that she would not be returning to Love & Hip Hop: New York after the current season. The larger than life star's departure is bittersweet for fans who've seen her go from a 'regular degular smegular' girl from the Bronx, to one of 2016's most sought-after personalities. In honor of the star moving on to bigger and better things, check out these photos of Cardi B's glo' up from BX beauty to reality royalty.      

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Photos