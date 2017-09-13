Chloe x Halle’s Cover Of ‘Bodak Yellow’ Is All You Need To See Today [VIDEO]

You know your song is a hit when Beyoncé proteges decide to cover it.

On Tuesday,Parkwood artists Chloe x Halle took to Instagram to share their version of Cardi B‘s “Bodak Yellow”, a.k.a. the song of the summer. The sister-duo switched things up a bit and rocked an acoustic version of the club banger, even adding a little harmony into the mix. Of course, since they’re proteges of the queen Bey, they kept it classy and creatively skipped over the curse words in the song — and there are many.

Chloe x Halle definitely made a name for themselves when it comes to covering hit records. These are the same ladies that gave Kendrick Lamar’s “Humble” a nice harmonic makeover.

Catch Chloe x Halle make their acting debut in 2018 on Grown-ish, the upcoming Black-ish spin-off that focuses on Yara Shahidi‘s character Zoey during her time at college.

Check out the adorable video above.