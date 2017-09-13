LOL: Watch Tami Roman’s Take On Tyrese Slamming The Rock

Since Tyrese had time to come for Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson on social media this week, Basketball Wives stars Tami Roman had time to try and play mediator.

This all started when Tyrese slid in The Rock’s Instagram comments claiming the former wrestler won’t return his calls. Apparently, Tyrese had a Fast and the Furious spinoff idea staring The Rock’s character Luke Hobbs and Johnson isn’t responding quick enough to Tyrese’s liking.

Now, Tami is chiming into the situation on Instagram, basically telling Tyrese to chill out. “I need for Tyrese to leave The Rock alone,” she starts. “Either text that motherf*cker till he change his number or he call you back, but we don’t need to be involved in the conversation.”

Tami then argues The Rock also has a packed schedule of his own. “He got deals on deals, and shows on shows, and he trying to do them all, I ain’t mad at you Rock, okay.”

Tami finishes by saying The Rock might not be as hyped about a Luke Hobbs spinoff, especially if he’s still working through beef with Vin Diesel. “Let him go head on and get re-energized, get excited about working with ya again, let him do Hobbs, ya’ll hold tight, and he on his way,” Tami said.

You can watch her hilarious sermon below.

