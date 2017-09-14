Al Sharpton Threatens To Boycott ESPN If Jemele Hill Is Fired

It’s crazy that we live in a society where people like Colin Kaepernick and Jemele Hill are chastised for taking a stand against injustice, when the people who are openly racist are seen as the victim.

But people like Al Sharpton are fighting. On Wednesday, he told TMZ that he stands with Jemele all the way and if ESPN fires her over her anti-Trump tweets, he’ll lead a boycott against the network. You may recall that on the 16th anniversary of September 11, Hill tweeted that Donald Trump is a White supremacist and “the most ignorant, offensive president of my lifetime.”

Sharpton says he’s furious with the White House and press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders for saying Hill’s tweets are a “fireable offense.” He also argues that the sports analyst has every right to express her political views without fear that the government will call for her job. Rev. told the site, “Let’s not forget, ESPN is regulated by the FCC. The FCC commissioners are appointed by the White House so it’s a whole different level of intimidation on media outlets when you have the press secretary [calling for a reporter’s job].”

As for his message to Hill, Sharpton says “Stand strong. If they take you out, many of us in the civil rights community will stand up for you and take ESPN off our service.” Jemele Hill’s fellow courageous star, Colin Kaepernick, also took to social media to support her stance:

We are with you @jemelehill ✊🏾 — Colin Kaepernick (@Kaepernick7) September 13, 2017



See what else Al Sharpton had to say in the video above.