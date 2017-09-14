Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

Blac Chyna In Studio Working With Tory Lanez, Swae Lee & Jeremih On Her Debut Rap Album

Ricky Smiley Morning Show
Leave a comment
iGo.live Launch Event - Arrivals

Source: Greg Doherty / Getty

via TMZ:

Blac Chyna has been in the studio working with Mally Mall, the producer who discovered Tyga and helped launch his rap career.

Tmz is also reporting that Yo Gotti, Tory Lanez, Jeremih and Rae Sremmurd’s Swae Lee will all be featured on the album.

Keeping Up With The Foolery Between Rob Kardashian & Blac Chyna

8 photos Launch gallery

Keeping Up With The Foolery Between Rob Kardashian & Blac Chyna

Continue reading Keeping Up With The Foolery Between Rob Kardashian & Blac Chyna

Keeping Up With The Foolery Between Rob Kardashian & Blac Chyna

Between the commentary from T.I. and Snoop, to the memes, the internet can't decide who should hold the L.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Photos