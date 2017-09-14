Tyrese’s Ex-Wife Granted A Temporary Restraining Order After Accusing Him Of Abusing Their Daughter

The only drama Tyrese is usually involved in his self-created social media drama — but this time, his the madness is more personal.

People magazine reports, the singer/actor is being accused of abusing his 12-year-old daughter by his ex-wife, Norma Mitchell Gibson, and was granted a temporary restraining order against the star. According to court docs, Norma claims Tyrese pushed their ten-year-old daughter Shyala to the ground, “pinned her face down, put his knees on her back, grabbed her hands with one arm and beat her with the other.”

But in true Black Ty fashion, he took to social media to defend the claims with a lengthy post aimed at his baby mama. He wrote, “Norma I know you can see this, I’m sorry I got re-married, I’m sorry we didn’t work out I’m sorry you haven’t been able to find another man since we separated. Sometimes you get married and have kids and things just don’t work out, but I have NEVER wished harm on you.”

The flustered dad added, “I was hoping by now you got over what we used to be. Being bitter, resentful and just felt out mean will has never been good for our daughter. But I see the attacks just won’t stop so I believe this too will pass and God and the courts will reveal the truth.”

Norma also alleged that the Fast & Furious star suffers from bipolar disorder and that she was often afraid that he would take their daughter to Dubai where he’s threatened to take her in the past. The former Mrs. Gibson was granted physical and legal custody of Shayla until their hearing on October 2 and Tyrese is not allowed to see his daughter prior to the ruling. He returned to IG on Thursday to thank his friends, family and fans for supporting him during this time:

We wonder how the singer’s new wife, Samantha Lee Gibson, feels about the drama?