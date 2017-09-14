Rick Ross Releases Footage Of His New Born Baby The Only Way He Can

Rick Ross is finally showing off his new baby in the flashiest way possible.

The rapper recently fathered a daughter with model Briana Camille. The baby was reportedly born over Labor Day weekend and the only picture released was from Rozay’s oldest daughter on Snapchat, but the baby’s face was covered. Well, now Ross is ready to present to you his precious daughter…surrounded by stacks of $100 bills.



We won’t fault you if you were paying more attention to the green. But the baby was cute too!

The relationship between Ross and Camille is still uncertain, but many reports suggest Ross is now seeing Twitter executive Liz Hagelthorn. One thing’s for certain — his newly born daughter won’t have to worry about money.

Congrats to Rick Ross!

