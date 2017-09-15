Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

Rob Kardashian Agrees To Pay Blac Chyna $20K A Month In Child Support

Ricky Smiley Morning Show
Leave a comment
Blac Chyna Birthday Celebration And Unveiling Of Her 'Chymoji' Emoji Collection

Source: Leon Bennett / Getty

According to TMZ, Rob and Chyna have finally reached a deal  in court.

They agreed joint custody of 10-month-old Dream and Chyna’s getting $20,000 a month in child support although she originally wanted $50K, according to TMZ.

Since Rob agreed to pay 20k child support payments, Chyna had to drop the domestic violence allegations against Rob.

Keeping Up With The Foolery Between Rob Kardashian & Blac Chyna

8 photos Launch gallery

Keeping Up With The Foolery Between Rob Kardashian & Blac Chyna

Continue reading Keeping Up With The Foolery Between Rob Kardashian & Blac Chyna

Keeping Up With The Foolery Between Rob Kardashian & Blac Chyna

Between the commentary from T.I. and Snoop, to the memes, the internet can't decide who should hold the L.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Photos