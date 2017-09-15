Rob Kardashian Agrees To Pay Blac Chyna $20K A Month In Child Support

According to TMZ, Rob and Chyna have finally reached a deal in court.
They agreed joint custody of 10-month-old Dream and Chyna’s getting $20,000 a month in child support although she originally wanted $50K, according to TMZ.
Since Rob agreed to pay 20k child support payments, Chyna had to drop the domestic violence allegations against Rob.
Keeping Up With The Foolery Between Rob Kardashian & Blac Chyna
8 photos Launch gallery
Keeping Up With The Foolery Between Rob Kardashian & Blac Chyna
1. Snoop Dogg1 of 8
2.Source:Instagram 2 of 8
3. T.I.Source:Instagram 3 of 8
4. Rico LoveSource:Instagram 4 of 8
5. Jess With The Mess5 of 8
6.Source:Instagram 6 of 8
7.Source:Instagram 7 of 8
8.Source:Instagram 8 of 8
comments – Add Yours