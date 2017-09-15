Celebs Gather For Rihanna’s 3rd Annual Diamond Ball

Rihanna’s Diamond Ball, now in its third year, is a benefit for a worthy cause: her Clara Lionel Foundation, named after her grandparents, which raises money for impoverished communities across the globe, with healthcare and education among other various programs. The last one, in December 2015, raised $3 million. But let’s be real: Like most such events, the warmth from the gift of giving is spiked with the thrill of rubbing elbows for a night with Rih and Jay and Bey and Leonardo and a bevy of supermodels and media magnets. All this while MC Dave Chappelle delivers a side-splitting monologue, Kendrick Lamar performs a tight 30-minute greatest-hits set, and Calvin Harris closes the night with a DJ set while people try not to look like they’re staring as Jay Z and Beyonce sit at their table, talking animatedly to each other, and eventually chatting with others. (We’d love to know what Beyonce said to Rihanna that made her place her hand over her mouth with astonishment.)

