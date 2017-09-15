Tyrese Finally Got A Response From The Rock But He’s Not Happy

Tyrese has been making headlines all week for his random Instagram rants, first aimed at The Rock then at his ex-wife Norma Gibson.

On Thursday, the Fast & Furious star went back to telling the Internet all of his personal business, that most people don’t really care to know anyway. On Tuesday, Ty went in on the Rock for allegedly deciding to take on a Furious spin off, despite the singer begging him not to.

On Thursday, Black Ty addressed Dwayne Johnson again for his lack of communication by insinuating that the Rock did email him — but he doesn’t do emails:

I don't do email bruh You got my cell same San Diego # hit me A post shared by TYRESE (@tyrese) on Sep 12, 2017 at 10:38am PDT

As for why he’s been making everyone his personal target these days, Tyrese blamed Paul Walker‘s death on his recent erratic behavior:

You've always told me to be WHO I am and I will be successful"…. Thank you bro!! Happy 44th….. just maybe I'm highly sensitive because it's your birthday season again… When we smiled and laughed we did it as a family and with our souls…… A post shared by TYRESE (@tyrese) on Sep 12, 2017 at 12:01pm PDT

Tyrese should have learned from the time he went on rant bashing Black women to keep his personal opinions and emotions off of social media. It’s cool to do sometimes, but someone of his caliber has to be prepared for the instant repercussions — and Tyrese seems too emotional to be ready for the wrath of the Internet.