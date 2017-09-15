Cardi B Tops BET Hip-Hop Awards Nomination List

Cardi B continues her great year and joins DJ Khaled and Kendrick Lamar as leaders in 2017 BET Hip Hop Awards nominations with nine(9). Jay-Z and Chance The Rapper are not far behind with five(5) nominations a piece.

The award show, which is normally held in Atlanta, will now be held in Miami at the Fillmore Miami Beach. Taping is set for October 6th, with an air date of October 10th at 8PM.

Some other big names with multiple nominations are Future and Migos who are both up for four(4) nominations.

In the wake of Hurricane Irma, BET interim head of programming Connie Orlando said in a statement, “While BET is extremely excited to bring the BET Hip Hop Awards to Miami, we remain sensitive to the millions of victims affected by Hurricane Irma and Hurricane Harvey. Our hearts, thoughts and prayers are with those who are facing the impact of this catastrophic storm. As a network, we are committed to offering our full support during this most devastating time. Through Hip Hop Awards 2017, our ‘Hip Hop for Hurricane Relief’ will bring together some of the biggest names in hip hop to acknowledge those in need as the country begins the difficult process of rebuilding.”

