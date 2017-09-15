Cardi B Tops BET Hip-Hop Awards Nomination List

Cardi B continues her great year and joins DJ Khaled and Kendrick Lamar as leaders in 2017 BET Hip Hop Awards nominations with nine(9). Jay-Z and Chance The Rapper are not far behind with five(5) nominations a piece.
The award show, which is normally held in Atlanta, will now be held in Miami at the Fillmore Miami Beach. Taping is set for October 6th, with an air date of October 10th at 8PM.
Some other big names with multiple nominations are Future and Migos who are both up for four(4) nominations.
In the wake of Hurricane Irma, BET interim head of programming Connie Orlando said in a statement, “While BET is extremely excited to bring the BET Hip Hop Awards to Miami, we remain sensitive to the millions of victims affected by Hurricane Irma and Hurricane Harvey. Our hearts, thoughts and prayers are with those who are facing the impact of this catastrophic storm. As a network, we are committed to offering our full support during this most devastating time. Through Hip Hop Awards 2017, our ‘Hip Hop for Hurricane Relief’ will bring together some of the biggest names in hip hop to acknowledge those in need as the country begins the difficult process of rebuilding.”
Peep the full list of nominees for the 2017 BET Hip-Hop Awards here.
[Photos] Best Of The 2016 BET Hip-Hop Awards
26 photos Launch gallery
1. [Photos] Best Of The 2016 BET Hip-Hop Awards
1 of 26
2. [Photos] Best Of The 2016 BET Hip-Hop Awards
2 of 26
3. [Photos] Best Of The 2016 BET Hip-Hop Awards
3 of 26
4. [Photos] Best Of The 2016 BET Hip-Hop Awards
4 of 26
5. [Photos] Best Of The 2016 BET Hip-Hop Awards
5 of 26
6. [Photos] Best Of The 2016 BET Hip-Hop Awards
6 of 26
7. [Photos] Best Of The 2016 BET Hip-Hop Awards
7 of 26
8. [Photos] Best Of The 2016 BET Hip-Hop Awards
8 of 26
9. [Photos] Best Of The 2016 BET Hip-Hop Awards
9 of 26
10. [Photos] Best Of The 2016 BET Hip-Hop Awards
10 of 26
11. [Photos] Best Of The 2016 BET Hip-Hop Awards
11 of 26
12. [Photos] Best Of The 2016 BET Hip-Hop Awards
12 of 26
13. [Photos] Best Of The 2016 BET Hip-Hop Awards
13 of 26
14. [Photos] Best Of The 2016 BET Hip-Hop Awards
14 of 26
15. [Photos] Best Of The 2016 BET Hip-Hop Awards
15 of 26
16. [Photos] Best Of The 2016 BET Hip-Hop Awards
16 of 26
17. [Photos] Best Of The 2016 BET Hip-Hop Awards
17 of 26
18. [Photos] Best Of The 2016 BET Hip-Hop Awards
18 of 26
19. [Photos] Best Of The 2016 BET Hip-Hop Awards
19 of 26
20. [Photos] Best Of The 2016 BET Hip-Hop Awards
20 of 26
21. [Photos] Best Of The 2016 BET Hip-Hop Awards
21 of 26
22. [Photos] Best Of The 2016 BET Hip-Hop Awards
22 of 26
23. [Photos] Best Of The 2016 BET Hip-Hop Awards
23 of 26
24. [Photos] Best Of The 2016 BET Hip-Hop Awards
24 of 26
25. [Photos] Best Of The 2016 BET Hip-Hop Awards
25 of 26
26. [Photos] Best Of The 2016 BET Hip-Hop Awards
26 of 26