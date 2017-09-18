Chris Rock Has Something To Say About Colin Kaepernick

The public is continuing to speak out on NFL teams’ refusal to sign Colin Kaepernick. One big time celeb who’s making his opinion known is Chris Rock.

The comedian took to Instagram and expressed how ludicrous it was that Kaepernick has yet to be signed. “It’s not the fact that not one of the bad teams that obviously needs a quarterback signed him i.e. Jets / browns / jaguars / bears,” he started. “It’s not the fact that none of the teams that are good but are just a stable quarterback away from being a super bowl contender signed him Texans/ broncos/ . It’s the fact the there’s a bunch of teams that are an injured quarterback away from there whole season going up in smoke . Cowboys/ raiders / etc. the fact that the good teams don’t want him is the proof.”

Rock went on to give examples to why teams would want to sign Kaepernick, even if not for pure skill. “Teams in every sport sign players all the time for the sole purpose of there competition not getting the player,” he said. “But nobody’s worried about that because they already know he’s not gonna be signed.”

The actor then pointed out that there’s athletes that have done horrible things, but they still have a job. “Most athletes are decent people, but there’s also a lot of bad guys that have been made worse by getting special treatment their whole lives . I’ve met Colin a few times and I don’t think he’s one of the bad ones.”

Rock ended by saying that he understands people not agreeing with Kaepernick’s politics, but completely shunning him from the NFL is a whole other situation. “You have to admit that in the world of sports where we give actual criminals a fifteenth chance this guy shouldn’t be denied the right to ever play again,” he said. You can check out his full post below.

