The Highlights: Teyana Taylor, Lil Kim, Xscape, Missy Elliott & More Tribute The 90s At VH1’s ‘Hip Hop Honors’

After owning #NYFW with her memorable runway strut and intricate hair choreography, Teyana Taylor slayed VH1’s Hip Hop Honors with a energetic 90s dance tribute.

The annual taping was highlighted by star-studded performances from Taylor, Lil Kim and Fabolous, who payed homage to Prodigy, Xscape, Mariah Carey, Missy Elliott and more.

FUCK IT UP 😍😍😍 @teyanataylor even with a hurt foot she killed it #vh1 #HipHopHonors #90sGameChangers #TeyanaTaylor HH Honors airs tomorrow at 9 on VH1! 🎥 @iamreadavis A post shared by Rea Davis (@iamreadavis) on Sep 17, 2017 at 10:38pm PDT

#lilkim x #mobbdeep x #Fabolous performing at Hip Hop Honors A post shared by DJ Akademiks (@akadmiks) on Sep 18, 2017 at 7:57am PDT

Here’s some other major things that happened:

There Was A Mariah Carey Moment

Mariah Carey was among the honorees of the night and took to the stage to give us a blast from the past with a medley of her classics.

Xscape Tributed TLC

Who better than Kandi Burruss and Tameka “Tiny” Harris to tribute TLC’s No Scrubs video since they, ya know, wrote it. The ladies of Xscape put on their best futuristic gear to honor the crazy, sexy, cool trio.

Missy Elliott Performed

What would a 90s tribute be without the mentions of Missy Elliott? The 90s icon participated in the Mariah Carey tribute and also performed her classic She’s A B*tch.

Lil Kim & Faith Evans Walked The Carpet Together

Ever since Lil Kim and Faith Evans put aside their beef over the late Notorious B.I.G, they’ve been the representation for hip-hop sisterhood. The duo walked the red carpet together, giving us the ultimate nostalgic joy.

Karrueche Showed Up Like This…

The 90s are NOW with @karrueche at the 2017 #HipHopHonors IG booth! See MORE at 9/8c. 📽: @jonathanmannion | 🔋 by @twix A post shared by VH1 (@vh1) on Sep 18, 2017 at 1:15am PDT

It’s the 90s.

Fat Joe & Remy Ma Tributed Big Pun

