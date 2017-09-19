Hennessy Celebrates Hip Hop Legend NAS' Birthday

Hennessy Celebrates Hip Hop Legend NAS’ Birthday

Nas Calls Nicki Minaj His “Shorty” In New Series Of Photos

Via | HipHopDX

After reports emerged over the weekend that Nicki Minaj and Nas have been dating since May, the (alleged) high profile couple posted a new batch of photos to their respective Instagram accounts on Sunday (September 17).

This time, the photos captured the pair posing in matching Gucci gear next to the Illmaticmastermind’s 1988 190E Mercedes-Benz, something he evidently picked up for his 44th birthday.

Nas’ caption read: Got my Bday 1988 190E Benz & picked up Shorty from Queens! We Out!”


Finish this story [here]

 

