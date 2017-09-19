Radio One Exclusives
Home > Radio One Exclusives

15 Photos That Prove Sanaa Lathan Ages Backwards

indyhiphop Staff
Leave a comment
Sanaa Lathan

Source: Moses Robinson/Getty Images Entertainment / Getty

Sanaa Lathan either doesn’t age or she’s figured out a way to age backwards. We’re gonna guess the ladder. Here’s 15 photos that prove Sanaa Lathan ages backwards.

Sanaa Lathan

15 Photos That Prove Sanaa Lathan Ages Backwards

15 photos Launch gallery

15 Photos That Prove Sanaa Lathan Ages Backwards

Continue reading 15 Photos That Prove Sanaa Lathan Ages Backwards

15 Photos That Prove Sanaa Lathan Ages Backwards

The Latest Music, Celebrities and Interviews:

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Photos