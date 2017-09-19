Uh Oh: Here’s What Kevin Hart’s Ex-Wife Has To Say About His Cheating Scandal

Kevin Hart‘s sex extortion scandal has brought out some old skeletons from his closet.

After new broke over the weekend that the comedian is being extorted over an alleged sex tape, his ex-wife, Torrei Hart, is sharing her own story about Kev’s lies and infidelity. During an interview with Inside Edition on Monday, Torrei revealed, “When I met him, he was selling sneakers. He started to get fame and I’m kind of feeling a little left behind. We grew apart.” Although she divorced Kevin back in 2011, Torrei alleges that her ex was cheating with his new wife, Eniko Parrish, at the time of their split.

But after being blasted on social media for bringing up the past and inserting herself into Kevin and Eniko’s marriage, the mom of two took to Instagram to clap back at her haters. She posted, then deleted, “If I want to do an interview to promote my brand I have every right to do that. Kevin has used me in his comedy act for years and no one seems to have a problem with that. I was done dirty and treated like trash but still always kept it classy. I had to constantly see my kids in pictures with my ex-husband and his mistress and I still took it on the chin like a champ.”

#KevinHart Ex #TorreiHart speaks. (#eniko #enikohart @torreihart @kevinhart4real ) A post shared by NEW ACCOUNT (SPREAD THE WORD) (@thejasminebrand_) on Sep 18, 2017 at 8:03pm PDT

This isn’t the first time Torrei has spoken out about Kevin cheating on her with Eniko. Back in August the two ladies came for each other on social media over Niko and Kevin’s wedding pics. Say what you want about Torrei, but she’s maintained the same story for years about Eniko being Kevin’s mistress while they were married — and now the shoe is on the other foot, with Eniko has the wife, getting cheating on. My, how the tables have turned.



Check out Torrei’s full interview above.