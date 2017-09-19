Congrats! Toya Wright Is Pregnant With Her Second Child

A huge congratulations is in order for Miss Toya Wright.

According to The Jasmine Brand, Lil Wayne‘s ex-wife is reportedly pregnant with her second child. The site claims that the 33-year old author is over the moon excited about her upcoming bundle joy. A source revealed, Toya and her family are thrilled that she is pregnant.”

The news is shocking to fans, considering the last we heard about Toya’s romantic life was when we all watched her marriage to Memphitz crumble on national television last year. As for the father of her bun in the oven, reports say that he’s a sports manager/agent, who manages high level athletes.A source added, She’s keeping her public appearances to a minimum right now because she’s beginning to show. People just thought she was getting thick, but she’s carrying for two now.”

Toya’s 18-year old daughter Reginae is use to being a big sister to her father Lil Wayne’s kids — but this would be the first time she holds down big sister duties on her mom’s side.

Congrats, Toya! We can’t wait to see photos of her bulging baby bump.