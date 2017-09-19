Stop! Blue Ivy Allegedly Has Her Own Butler

Blue Ivy is living the good life, according to theJasmineBRAND.com, and we’re not just talking about being the blessed daughter of two major superstars. Homegirl allegedly has her own butler.

Yup, there’s talk that Jay-Z and Beyoncé‘s first born has someone to manage her five-year-old shenanigans. “They have a guy who waits on Blue morning, noon and night, coordinating healthy meals and snacks for her whether she’s at home or on a playdate,” one source said. “She already has a live-in nanny, but Bey and Jay want her to focus on quality time with Blue. They like having an army of staffers.”

According to the source, Blue’s butler keeps the young one occupied and feeling special, despite changes around the house. “Hiring a butler is their way of making Blue feel important while they’re busy with work and the new babies,” said the source. “Bey didn’t want Blue to feel neglected.”

And she shan’t be!

We imagine whoever looks after Blue will get paid a pretty penny for their services. Now we just have one question. Is Jay and Bey still hiring?

