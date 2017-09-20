Gucci Mane Ambushed at NYC Book Signing By Protesters [Video]

Gucci Mane appeared at a Barnes & Noble bookstore in New York City Monday evening to promote The Autobiography of Gucci Mane, but things got a little awkward when he was ambushed by anti-fur protestors.

According to TMZ, protestors from the New York Animal Defenders, posing as fans, questioned the rapper about going vegan, then ambushed him after stating that you can’t be vegan and still wears fur.

Gucci remained unbothered. Check out the video above.