Gucci Mane Ambushed at NYC Book Signing By Protesters [Video]

Photo by

Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

Gucci Mane Ambushed at NYC Book Signing By Protesters [Video]

indyhiphop Staff
Leave a comment


Gucci Mane appeared at a Barnes & Noble bookstore in New York City Monday evening to promote The Autobiography of Gucci Mane, but things got a little awkward when he was ambushed by anti-fur protestors.

According to TMZ, protestors from the New York Animal Defenders, posing as fans, questioned the rapper about going vegan, then ambushed him after stating that you can’t be vegan and still wears fur.

Gucci remained unbothered. Check out the video above.


Couples We Love: Gucci Mane & Keyshia Ka’oir Are Living A Ride-Or-Die Fairytale

10 photos Launch gallery

Couples We Love: Gucci Mane & Keyshia Ka’oir Are Living A Ride-Or-Die Fairytale

Continue reading Couples We Love: Gucci Mane & Keyshia Ka’oir Are Living A Ride-Or-Die Fairytale

Couples We Love: Gucci Mane & Keyshia Ka’oir Are Living A Ride-Or-Die Fairytale

Since Gucci's release from jail, the couple has been spotted happy, healthy and ready to take on the next chapter of life.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Photos