Jay-Z Reportedly Turns Down Super Bowl Halftime Show for Kaepernick?

Jay-Z has clearly matured in matters of love as well as social justice after his 4:44 album. Now The Source is reporting that Jay-Z has turned down the NFL to headline the 2018 Super Bowl halftime show, a coveted spot that promises at least 111 million viewers.
And though no clear reason was given for the turn down, it may not be a stretch to assume that Jay is taking a stand against a league many black people are boycotting because of its treatment of former QB Colin Kaepernick.
Just last week, Jay showed his solidarity with Kaepernick by shouting him out during his stage performance in NYC during his “The Story of O.J.” set.
